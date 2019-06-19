Northwest

2 young children injured falling from apartment windows

The Associated Press

EVERETT, Wash.

Two young boys fell out of open windows and were hurt in separate incidents in Everett.

The Daily Herald reports a 3-year-old boy pushed against a window screen Monday and fell three stories at an Everett apartment complex, according to South Snohomish County Fire.

He landed in landscape bark and was taken to a local hospital.

Later Monday afternoon, another boy fell out of a second-floor window at a different Everett apartment complex. He landed on a wood deck and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

