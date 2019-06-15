Renton man charged with murder after daughter’s slaying

A 68-year-old man has been charged with murder, several days after the slaying of his daughter in Renton.

SeattlePI.com reports Wendell Wilson was arrested Monday after Renton police responded to a 911 call from him in which he said had shot his daughter near her 14-month-old son, probable cause documents said.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 5 p.m. and arrested Wilson who had put his gun outside on the ground.

An officer held the woman's son while others went inside the house, finding Wilson's daughter in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics declared her dead at the scene.

Documents say Wilson told an officer he and his daughter had gotten into an argument about a baby gate in the kitchen.

Wilson remains in King County Jail on $2 million bail. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.