Ex Defense Secretary Jim Mattis returning to Hoover Institution

Former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis is rejoining the Hoover Institution at Stanford University as the Davies Family Distinguished Fellow on May 1.
“I have long relied on the work of Hoover to supplement my understanding of the critical challenges facing our country and to help guide tough decisions. I believe we have an obligation to pass on the lessons we’ve learned so that future generations can study, learn and become better. Hoover has made this part of its mission, and I look forward to returning,” Mattis said in a statement posted to the Hoover Institution’s website Thursday afternoon and shared to his Facebook page.
The Richland native first joined the Hoover Institution as an Annenberg Distinguished Fellow in 2013, following his retirement from the U.S. Marine Corps.
He became the Davies Fellow in 2015. During his initial tenure, he applied his deep military experience to national security topics, focusing on the effective use of force in the Middle East.
He co-edited the book “Warriors and Citizens.”
Left Hoover to assist Donald Trump
He left in December 2016 when Donald Trump, then the president-elect, nominated him for the nation’s 26th Secretary of Defense. Mattis was confirmed a month later.
Mattis resigned from the post in late 2018, telling the president he deserved a secretary with views better aligned with his. Mattis had intended to serve through a transition period, but Trump dismissed him at the end of December.
“The wealth of knowledge and experience of an already extraordinary career has been made even richer by General Mattis’ latest endeavor as Secretary of Defense, and we are fortunate to once again be beneficiaries of his acumen,” said Tom Gilligan, director of the Hoover Institution, in the release posted to the website.
The announcement said Mattis plans to focus his research and writing on domestic and security policy. He will participate in programs and events at Hoover’s California campus and its office in Washington, D.C.
Mattis’ national prominence has made him a celebrity in his hometown. Mattis sightings regularly make the rounds on social media and sparked a “Mattis for President” campaign by an admiring city councilman.
