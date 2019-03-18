Northwest

It wasn’t a typical emergency call. Their horse was stuck in a Burbank septic tank

By Kristin M. Kraemer

March 18, 2019 08:16 PM

A horse had to be rescued Monday after falling through the lid of a septic tank on property in Burbank.
Burbank, WA

A horse had to be rescued Monday after falling through the lid of a septic tank in Burbank.

Firefighters with Walla Walla County Fire District 5, along with Walla Walla County sheriff’s deputies, responded to the unusual call.

“Not every day that we get called to a horse that fell into a septic tank ... but today was one of those days,” the fire district wrote on its Facebook page. “We are so happy that we could help and get that horse out.”

Rescuers used fire equipment to lift the stuck horse out of the hole. The horse reportedly is going to be OK.

The sheriff’s Facebook post had some fun with the subject, using the hashtags: #thatsnothowyoupottytrain and #notacatinatree.

Kristin M. Kraemer

Kristin M. Kraemer covers the judicial system and crime issues for the Tri-City Herald. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years in Washington and California.

