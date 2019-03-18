It wasn’t a typical emergency call. Their horse was stuck in a Burbank septic tank

A horse had to be rescued Monday after falling through the lid of a septic tank in Burbank.
Firefighters with Walla Walla County Fire District 5, along with Walla Walla County sheriff’s deputies, responded to the unusual call.
“Not every day that we get called to a horse that fell into a septic tank ... but today was one of those days,” the fire district wrote on its Facebook page. “We are so happy that we could help and get that horse out.”
Rescuers used fire equipment to lift the stuck horse out of the hole. The horse reportedly is going to be OK.
The sheriff’s Facebook post had some fun with the subject, using the hashtags: #thatsnothowyoupottytrain and #notacatinatree.
