No, your friends have not abandoned you on Facebook and Instagram

No, your friends have not left you and it’s not time to revert to the rules of Thunderdome — Facebook is actually down, at least intermittently.
According to a story by cnet.com, Facebook and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, have not been working for some users since 9 a.m. (PDT).
The story said that Facebook has confirmed the outages which prevent some users from commenting on posts or updating their statuses. Other users are having problems even loading the Facebook page.
“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps,” a Facebook spokesperson told cnet.com. “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”
The website downdetector.com, which monitors the number of reported problems with certain websites, reported that Facebook had a high of 11,127 reports at approximately 9 a.m. and that number has remained high since.
USAToday.com reported that Facebook users have clicked over to Twitter, where the hashtag #facebookdown is trending, but the story said it is not clear at this time what’s causing the issue.
