Northwest

PETA wants to honor chickens killed in Olympia crash with pro-vegan billboard

By Abby Spegman

February 13, 2019 12:54 PM

Chicken-hauling semi crashes on I-5 in Olympia early Monday

A semi-trailer hauling live chickens crashed on Interstate 5 near Olympia early Monday, blocking several lanes in both directions. The semi was traveling north when it lost control about 4 a.m. near the exit to US 101 and struck the jersey barrier.
By
Up Next
A semi-trailer hauling live chickens crashed on Interstate 5 near Olympia early Monday, blocking several lanes in both directions. The semi was traveling north when it lost control about 4 a.m. near the exit to US 101 and struck the jersey barrier.
By

The animal rights group PETA wants to pay tribute to chickens killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 5 this week in Olympia with a billboard near the crash site encouraging people to become vegan.

The northbound tractor-trailer was hauling live chickens early Monday morning when it lost control and struck the jersey barrier, knocking down a street light. The crash happened near Eastside Street Southeast in Olympia.

After the crash, dead chickens lined the roadway, though Washington State Patrol reported some survived the crash.

“This crash left countless birds dead or mangled on the highway, and the survivors who couldn’t escape will presumably end up under the slaughterhouse knife,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a news release.

A PETA representative said it hopes to put up the billboard — showing a chicken’s face next to the words “I’m ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan” — as soon as possible.

That could be easier said than done. The Washington State Department of Transportation does not allow billboards on state land next to the freeway, said WSDOT spokesman Doug Adamson; other property near the crash site is owned by the city of Olympia.

According to PETA, there were more than 90 crashes involving trucks transporting animals in 2018 and more than a dozen so far in 2019.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

local

Abby Spegman

Abby Spegman joined The Olympian in 2017. She covers the city of Olympia and a little bit of everything else. She previously worked at newspapers in Oregon, New Hampshire and Hawaii.

  Comments  