Police: Report of active shooter at CWU campus in Ellensburg

Police say there is a report of an active shooter on the Central Washington University Campus in Ellensburg.
Central Washington University police said on Twitter at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday that there was a report of an active shooter in the area of Lind Hall.
Police advised people to stay out of the area.
No further information was immediately available.
Ellensburg is about 107 miles (172 kilometers) southeast of Seattle.
