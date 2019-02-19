Ever wanted to walk among the treetops? B.C. business is trying to build a trail for you

The operators of a popular tourist attraction in Canada are proposing to build an elevated “tree walk” that spirals more than 100 feet into the sky above a pristine Northwest forest.
The project would create a 4,100-foot wooden walkway through the treetops and over wetlands near Squamish, British Columbia, which is about 40 miles north of Vancouver.
At the end of the walkway, a huge spiral staircase would lead hikers to an overlook with 360-degree views of the area.
Operators of the Sea to Sky Gondola said in a press release the elevated walkway would be the first of its kind in North America.
“The tree walk will preserve, connect and enhance access to natural areas while protecting environmentally sensitive areas,” said Kirby Brown, general manager of the Sea to Sky Gondola, in a press release.
The project still needs the approval from local and provincial governments, as well as cooperation from First Nations tribes. The site is within the unceded traditional territory of the Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam First Nations.
Developers hope to break ground on the project this fall and open in spring of 2020.
