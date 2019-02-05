Northwest

Man in custody in I-5 standoff; interstate remains closed

The Associated Press

February 05, 2019 06:28 PM

LAKEWOOD, Wash.

Authorities say Interstate 5 remains closed in both directions near Lakewood after a vehicle crash and the arrest of a man who had refused to surrender to police.

Lakewood Police said on social media Tuesday that both directions of Interstate 5 were closed near Gravelly Lake Drive.

Lt. Chris Lawler told the Seattle Times that police observed the man driving more than 100 mph on I-5 around 4 p.m.

Lawler says the man didn't pull over when pursued by police and drove erratically in the southbound lanes before crashing into a tractor-trailer. The collision sent the truck over the freeway divider into northbound lanes.

Police say the man was taken into custody at about 5:20 p.m. and that the truck driver was OK.

The Washington Department of Transportation says workers will need to remove the wreckage and repair the barrier before reopening the interstate.

