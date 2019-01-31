Montana authorities deciding on charges in bus hijacking

Police arrest suspect after he exited the bus and removed his clothing on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, near at the bus transfer station near the Butte Civic Center in Butte, Mont. The bus was heading from Missoula to Billings when the man put a gun to the driver's head and said he wanted to go to the Butte courthouse. The driver stopped to the Butte Civic Center instead. The hijacker, who is believed to have had an explosive device in addition to the gun, allowed the driver and passengers to get off, except for one passenger he held as a hostage. The Montana Standard via AP Meagan Thompson