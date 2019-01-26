Microsoft’s $500 mil pledge viewed with enthusiasm, caution

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016 file photo, a man lies in a tent with others camped nearby, under and near an overpass in Seattle. Microsoft pledged $500 million to address homelessness and develop affordable housing in response to the Seattle region’s widening affordability gap. The company, which plans a news conference Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, will split the funds three ways. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File) Elaine Thompson AP