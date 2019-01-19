Man pleads guilty to 15 charges related to poaching ring

A man implicated in a massive Pacific Northwest poaching ring has pleaded guilty to 15 charges related to illegally hunting big game with dogs and leaving the corpses to rot.
The Daily News reports 25-year-old William Haynes, of Longview, Washington, pleaded guilty to the charges including five felonies Thursday in Skamania County Superior Court.
Prosecutors say Haynes was part of a poaching ring which hunted year-round for black bears with hounds and left their carcasses.
The prosecution and defense agreed to recommend a yearlong jail sentence for Haynes but sentencing was delayed until after he testifies in an Oregon case involving another alleged poacher.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Prosecutors in seven counties in Washington and Oregon filed cases against about a dozen people alleged to have been involved in the ring, which operated out of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and resulted in more than 50 animals killed.
Comments