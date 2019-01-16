Northwest

Recreational razor clamming cancelled at Kalaloch Beach during government shutdown

By The Olympian staff

January 16, 2019 05:38 PM

Mike Ferry flips sand as he rapidly digs for a razor clam during a short season at Grayland beach in 2003. A razor clam dig planned for Kalaloch this weekend has been cancelled because of the partial government shutdown.
Because of the partial shutdown of the federal government, the upcoming razor clam digs scheduled for this weekend, January 19-21, have been cancelled, the Olympic National Park announced Wednesday in a news release.

The next razor clam digs at Kalaloch Beach are proposed for February 16-18.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) rescinded the digs, issuing this statement:

“We are closing Kalaloch beach to razor clam digging in response to a request by Olympic National Park,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “Olympic National Park staff are not available to help ensure a safe and orderly opening in the area.”

Digs at three other beaches —Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Copalis — will proceed as planned, said Ayres. State shellfish managers with WDFW approved those digs on evening low tides last week after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat. No digging will be allowed on any beach before noon.

The following beaches, dates, and evening low tides remain open to razor clamming:

  • Jan. 17, Thursday; 3:39 p.m.; 0.4 feet; Twin Harbors
  • Jan. 18, Friday; 4:30 p.m.; -0.4 feet; Twin Harbors
  • Jan. 19, Saturday; 5:18 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
  • Jan. 20, Sunday; 6:05 p.m.; -1.6 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis
  • Jan. 21, Monday; 6:51 p.m.; -1.8 feet; Twin Harbors, Mocrocks

More information on planned digs this weekend at other beaches and recreational razor clamming can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/.

For updates on the shutdown, visit www.doi.gov/shutdown.

