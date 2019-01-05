City of Vancouver fined $60K for 2017 sewage spills

The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the city of Vancouver $60,000 for spilling nearly 600,000 gallons of raw sewage into the Columbia River.
The Columbian reports the fine comes after a 15-month investigation into spills in September and October 2017.
The Sept. 30 spill released nearly an Olympic-sized pool worth of sewage from the Westside wastewater treatment facility. City staff characterized the spill as a rare occurrence.
The second release 25 days later let another 80,000 gallons into the river.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Heather Bartlett with Ecology says unacceptable training, maintenance and operations led to the preventable discharges.
After the fine was announced Friday, the city sent out a news release saying it recently concluded a series of improvements to the plant which includes a new $2.2 million emergency pumping system.
Comments