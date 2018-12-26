Heading over the mountains? Chains are required on snowy Snoqualmie

If your holiday plans include slogging across Snoqualmie Pass, take a deep breath and double check your tire chains.
Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive in both directions, the Washington Department of Transportation reports. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.
There is snow, slush and ice on the roadway and it is snowing.
DOT estimates it currently takes 104 minutes to travel eastbound on Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg and 93 minutes to cover the same stretch for westbound drivers.
The forecast calls for snow on Wednesday and Thursday night, giving way to chances of rain and snow on Friday with the snow level rising to 5,500 feet by Saturday.
The picture worsens over New Year’s weekend with the freezing level dropping back to 1,000 feet on Sunday and remaining at 1,000 on New Year’s Eve.
Check wsdot.com/traffic/passes/snoqualmie/ for current conditions.
