Teen arrested after stabbing during house party at Airbnb

A 17-year old male has been arrested after stabbing another male at a house party in Woodinville.
The Seattle Times reports the incident occurred Friday night, when a large group of teenagers gathered at an Airbnb house rental.
Sgt. Ryan Abbott, spokesman for the King County Sheriff's Office, says the partygoers were drinking and a fight broke out.
Abbott says the 17-year-old grabbed a knife and stabbed the other youth in the stomach.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The stabbing victim, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
He was upgraded to stable condition Saturday morning.
The 17-year-old suspect was arrested several blocks away and booked into youth detention on suspicion of assault.
Comments