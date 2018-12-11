U.S. government sues state over sick Hanford worker law

The federal government has sued the state of Washington to overturn a new law that has paid state workers compensation benefits to more sick Hanford workers.
“This is a depraved action,” Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday at a news conference in Olympia.
“The people who fought communism shouldn’t have to fight their federal government to get the health care they deserve,” he said.
The case filed in federal court on Monday says the state law approved this year violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution by imposing requirements on a federal agency, the Department of Energy.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“It singles out DOE, its contractors, and the federally owned and operated portions of Hanford for a substantially more burdensome and costly workers’ compensation scheme,” the lawsuit said.
Previously Hanford workers were required to show that a specific exposure, such as to hazardous chemicals or radiation, at the Hanford nuclear reservation caused an illness or injury.
Claims, which were decided by the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries, were denied at a high rate, supporters of the new law have said.
The new law requires L&I to presume that a wide range of illnesses — including many cancers, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases — were caused by working at Hanford.
Workers who spend as little as eight hours at any of the many environmental cleanup areas at Hanford qualify for the eased compensation requirements and there is no limit on how many years after they worked at Hanford that a claim may be filed.
The Hanford site was used to produce plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program from World War II through the Cold War.
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said that the “very unfortunate lawsuit” is based on an incorrect interpretation of the interaction of state and federal law.
Congress has given the state authority over workers compensation programs for Hanford, Ferguson said.
“Shame on the Trump administration,” said Tom Carpenter, executive director of Hanford Challenge.
Workers have finally received the justice they deserve after being exposed to radioactive and chemical materials, including plutonium and asbestos, that can damage their health even in very small quantities, he said.
The damage may not show up for a decade or more, he said.
“Hanford is allergic to accountability,” he said.
The federal government is worried about the precedent the new law sets as Hanford cleanup could continue for another 50 to 100 years, employing tens of thousands more workers, he said.
The lawsuit asks that court declare the state law invalid and award the federal government costs of bringing the lawsuit.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
Comments