Council overturns veto of Spokane sustainable energy measure

The Spokane City Council has quashed the mayor's veto of an ordinance that would push the city to reach fully sustainable energy by 2030.
The Spokesman-Review reports the council overturned Mayor David Condon's veto Monday by a vote of 6 to 1.
The ordinance would create a sustainability committee to develop a plan with local utilities to achieve the energy goal. The committee would update the city's current sustainability plan and find ways to reduce the local effects of climate change.
Condon says in a statement that he was "disappointed" the council chose not to work with his office to revise the ordinance. He says the energy goal is important, but he hopes to revisit the legislation in the future.
