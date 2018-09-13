Man dead, 6 others treated for smoke in Everett fire

A 29-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle inside a garage after a fire was reported at a home in Everett, Washington.
The Everett Daily Herald reports that four other adults and two children were treated for exposure to smoke at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's deputies and South County Fire & Rescue responded at about 12:51 a.m. Thursday to the fire in southeast Everett.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will confirm the man's identity, which was not disclosed, and the cause of his death.
