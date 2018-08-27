Women were romantically involved with same man when one stabbed other outside library, cops say

A woman was arrested Sunday after she stabbed another woman in the chest during an argument outside of a library, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon.

Melissa Renea Peck, 21, and Haylee Brewer, 19, fought about “their romantic involvement with the same man,” in front of the Jackson County Library in Prospect, police said.

The argument escalated and police said Peck stabbed Brewer in the chest with a knife, according to the news release. Peck was not injured.

The library was closed at the time, police said. Brewer ran to a nearby home to get help since cell phone coverage in the area “is inconsistent,” police said.

Brewer was airlifted to the hospital. Authorities “found Peck hiding nearby,” and arrested her, according to the news release.

Peck was taken to the Jackson County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, as well as outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court on charges of menacing, harassment, unlawfully possessing methamphetamine, giving false information to police and resisting arrest, according to the release.

Peck is being held in lieu of $112,500 bail, according to jail records.