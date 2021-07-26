Olympics Latest: Osaka loses opening set of tennis match

Flora Duffy of Bermuda celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the gold medal in the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman) AP

The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:

___

Naomi Osaka has lost the opening set of her third-round Olympic tennis match against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Vondrousova won 6-1 against the host country’s superstar.

Osaka won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break. But conditions are different Tuesday with the roof closed because it’s raining outside.

Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron in Friday’s Tokyo Games opening ceremony.

The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova was the 2019 French Open runner-up.

___

The U.S. women’s volleyball team has handed defending gold medalist China its second straight-set loss.

The Americans won a tight first set 29-27 on their fourth set point before taking the final two sets 25-22 and 25-21. They improve to 2-0 so far in Tokyo after sweeping France in the opener. The U.S. won bronze in 2016 and is seeking its first gold medal in the sport.

China is still seeking to win its first set this tournament having been swept in the opener by Turkey. The Chinese went 2-3 in pool play in 2016 before rallying to win the gold.

Jordan Thompson led the Americans with a game-high 34 points.

___

Pang Wei and Jiang Ranxin have added to China’s medal haul in shooting, defeating Russians Artem Chernousov and Vitalina Batsarashkina to earn gold in 10-meter air pistol mixed team.

Pang and Jiang won the gold medal match 16 rounds to 14, each earning their second medal of the Tokyo Olympics. Pang and Jiang each took bronze in the individual 10-meter air pistol.

China has won seven medals in eight shooting events, including two golds.

Medals are presented on a tray due to COVID-19 protocols, so Pang and Jiang took the medals off the presenter’s tray and placed them around each other’s necks.

Ukrainians Oleh Omelchuk and Olena Kostevych beat Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec in the bronze medal match.

___

A typhoon is bringing wind, rain and cooler temperatures to the Tokyo Games.

Archery, rowing and sailing have adjusted their Tuesday schedules, but so far no other sports have had to make changes.

In U.S. terms, the typhoon is just a mid-grade tropical storm. And it's actually been a boon for surfers, who are getting big waves for their final day of competition.

It's a big change from the first three days of the games, where athletes sweltered in intense heat. An archery competitor collapsed from heatstroke and tennis players and skateboarders have complained that the heat is affecting their performance.

___

Brazilian men and American women are leading the final day of competition in surfing, which is making its Olympic debut.

Following the quarterfinals, Brazilians Gabriel Medina and Italo Ferreira will face off against hometown hero Kanoa Igarashi of Japan and Australian Owen Wright respectively.

In the women’s game champion Carissa Moore of the U.S. and Japan’s Amuro Tsuzuki will face off in the semifinals. The young American phenom Caroline Marks will go up against Bianca Buitendag of South Africa.

Moore seems to have finally found her footing after struggling the first two days to find momentum in a modest beach break that’s unlike the big waves back home in Hawaii.

She predicted yesterday that her teammate Marks, who grew up in Florida would be the woman to beat.

The finals will be held later Tuesday, weather permitting.

___

MEDAL ALERT

Alaska has an Olympic swimming champion.

Seventeen-year-old high schooler Lydia Jacoby gave the United States a victory in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, knocking off teammate and defending Olympic champion Lilly King.

Jacoby was the first swimmer from the state ever to make the U.S. Olympic swimming team.

Now, she’s heading back to Anchorage with a gold medal, rallying to win in 1 minute, 4.95 seconds.

South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver in 1:05.22, while King gave the Americans another medal by taking the bronze in 1:05.54.

___

MEDAL ALERT

The American men have lost a backstroke race at the Olympic pool for the first time 1992.

Russian athletes swept the top two spots in the 100-meter back, with Evgeny Rylov claiming the gold medal in 51.98 seconds and teammate Kliment Kolesnikov taking the silver in 52.00. The defending Olympic champion, American Ryan Murphy, settled for the bronze in 52.19.

It was the first backstroke defeat for the U.S. men at the Olympics since the 1992 Barcelona Games. They won 12 straight golds at the last six Olympics, including Murphy’s sweep of the 100- and 200-meter backstroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But the streak finally ended at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

___

MEDAL ALERT

Kaylee McKeown has given the Australian women another swimming gold medal.

McKeown backed up her status as the world record-holder in the women’s 100-meter backstroke with a winning time of 57.47 seconds. That's just off the mark she set this year of 57.45.

The silver went to Canada’s Kylie Masse in 57.72, while former world record-holder Regan Smith of the United States settled for the bronze at 58.05.

Coming into the Olympics, Australia had not an individual women’s title since 2008. Now they have two, with McKeown’s gold coming after Ariarne Titmus’ victory Monday in the 400 freestyle.

___

MEDAL ALERT

Britain has gone 1-2 in the men’s 200-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Tom Dean captured the gold in 1 minute, 44.22 seconds, while teammate Duncan Scott picked up the silver in 1:44.26. The bronze went to Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer at 1:44.66.

American Kieran Smith settled for a sixth-place showing after capturing a bronze in the 400 free.

Defending champion Sun Yang was banned from the Tokyo Olympics for a doping violation. He is serving a more than four-year ban, though he could be eligible to return for the 2024 Paris Games.

___

The American “A-Team” of April Ross and Alix Klineman have guaranteed themselves at least one more beach volleyball match at the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. women beat Spain 21-13, 21-16 on Tuesday morning for their second straight win. With one more game in the preliminaries left, they can do no worse than a three-way tie for first, which would be broken during a “lucky loser” matchup after the round-robin.

Ross, a three-time Olympian who has already won silver and bronze, and first-timer Klineman will play the Dutch team of Sanne Keizer and Madelein Meppelink on Friday.

___

MEDAL ALERT

Flora Duffy has won the Olympic women's triathlon, earning Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medal and its first medal of any kind since 1976.

Duffy is a two-time former world triathlon series champion. She's competing in her fourth Olympics and is one of just two athletes representing Bermuda in Tokyo.

The start of the race was delayed 15 minutes because of storm conditions around Tokyo Bay. Duffy pumped her arms over her head as she finished the swimming, cycling and running course in 1 hour, 55:36 minutes.

The 33-year-old Duffy had never finished higher than eighth in her previous three Olympic triathlons. Bermuda hadn’t medaled at the Olympics since boxer Clarence Hill’s bronze in heavyweight boxing in Montreal.

Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor-Brown won the silver medal and American Katie Zaferes won bronze.