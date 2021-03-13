Mexican Ruling Party backs candidate twice accused of rape

Mexico’s ruling Morena party pushed ahead with the candidacy of Felix Salgado Macedonio, who has been accused of rape by two women, to become governor of Guerrero state.

The party’s National Election Committee said it took the decision after Salgado won a poll of party members, without giving details of the results.

“The people of Guerrero evaluated and took a decision,” the committee said. “We are obliged to respect it.”

Salgado’s participation in the June 6 governor’s race has sparked outrage among female party members. They say it’s immoral if Salgado is on the ballot in a country where unremitting violence against women has spurred massive protests and, in 2020, a nationwide strike.

Salgado has been accused by one woman who said she was assaulted in his home in 1998 when she was a 17-year-old interested in politics. Another said that in 2016 Salgado drugged her before raping her and beating her with a belt.

Protesters turned out in Mexico City in February to demand the withdrawal of his candidacy. Salgado, 64, has denied the allegations.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has declined to comment on the allegations and has said party officials should listen to voters.