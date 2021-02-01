Prince William denounces ‘despicable’ racism aimed at soccer players in rare statement

In this handout photo provided by Kensington Palace on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge. Prince William has denounced racism aimed at Black soccer players. AP

In a rare statement released on Twitter, Prince William took aim at online racist abuse toward Black soccer players and urged social media platforms to take more responsibility.

Racist abuse - whether on the pitch, in the stands, or on social media - is despicable and it must stop now. (1/3) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2021

I commend all those players, supporters, clubs and organisations who continue to call out and condemn this abuse in the strongest terms. - W (3/3) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2021

After a 0-0 draw Saturday at Arsenal in the Premier League, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford received racist messages on social media and condemned the messages on Twitter.

“Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I’m a Black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different,” Rashford tweeted.

“So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here.”

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford Alastair Grant AP

According to ESPN, West Midland Police announced that a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of “racially abusing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers during Tuesday’s Premier League home defeat to Manchester City.”

Other players who have been targeted in recent weeks are Rashford’s teammates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, and Chelsea player Reece James, according to PEOPLE.

Some on social media were wondering out loud why Prince William didn’t defend sister-in-law Meghan Markle in a similar fashion after she endured racist attacks for years from the British tabloids.

Hello from the USA! This threw me completely off guard as I never heard this strong stance against racism when it came to the Duchess of Sussex. Wow. — Michele (@itsmichelec) January 31, 2021

I do wish you and your family were this vocally antiracist when the target of the racism was the Duchess of Sussex. — Kristen Meinzer (@kristenmeinzer) January 31, 2021

Shame you didn’t have the same energy when Meghan was getting abuse. — Ashley Theophane (@AshleyTheophane) January 31, 2021

In 2016, Prince William did back up Prince Harry when he released a letter in 2016 denouncing the harassment of then-girlfriend Markle, according to Vanity Fair.

“[Prince Harry’s] girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment,” the Palace said on behalf of Harry in a statement at the time. “Some of this has been very public—the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments.”

Kensington Palace has issued a statement this morning about the harassment currently being experienced by Meghan Markle and her family. pic.twitter.com/EuFZ4fmUIj — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 8, 2016

According to Vanity Fair, William backed up his brother’s words after rumors emerged that the Duke of Cambridge didn’t support Harry’s decision to release the statement.

“The Duke of Cambridge absolutely understands the situation concerning privacy and supports the need for Prince Harry to support those closest to him,” the statement said via The Telegraph.