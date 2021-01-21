Fire in care home in Ukraine kills 15, injures 9

KYIV, Ukraine — At least 15 people have died in a fire at a care home in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, civil protection authorities said Thursday.

At least nine others were injured in the fire, five of whom were taken to the hospital.

The blaze started in the first floor of the two-story building and spread to cover about 1,100 square feet, they added. A total of 33 people were in the building at the time.

On Facebook, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy offered his condolences and said an investigation must take place to prevent a similar tragedy from taking place again.

Some 50 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Fires are common in the former Soviet country, often because health and safety regulations are not adhered to.

Local authorities said the old people's home may not have had the proper permits to operate.