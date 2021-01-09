Kim calls US North Korea’s ‘biggest enemy’ regardless of president

SEOUL, South Korea — Kim Jong Un called the United States his country's "biggest enemy" and threatened to continue advancing North Korea's nuclear program, state media reported on Saturday.

In his first comments on the transition of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, Kim said he does not see Washington's North Korea policy changing with the new U.S. administration, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, as cited by South Korea's Yonhap agency.

Biden is due to be inaugurated as president on Jan. 20.

Kim said the key to future relations between the two countries is an end to a "hostile" stance from the White House.

"Our external political activities going forward should be focused on suppressing and subduing the U.S., the basic obstacle, biggest enemy against our revolutionary development," the KCNA report said.

In the comments at a workers' party congress in Pyongyang, Kim also called for an "unrelenting pursuit of building nuclear power for the safety of our people."

KCNA also reported that North Korea has completed research designs for a new nuclear submarine.

Nuclear talks with the U.S. have stalled since a failed summit between Trump and Kim in Vietnam in February 2019.

Pyongyang has said repeatedly since then that it is not interested in fresh talks until Washington comes up with new proposals.

North Korea remains internationally isolated because of its nuclear weapons program. The sanctions imposed as a result of the weapons program are hampering its economic development.