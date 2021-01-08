Iran urged to give ‘complete’ explanation year after plane’s downing

STOCKHOLM — Canada will not accept "anything less than a comprehensive and honest explanation" from Iran on what led its military to mistakenly shoot down a Ukrainian passenger plane a year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday.

In a statement on the one-year anniversary of the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 near Tehran, which killed all 176 people aboard, Trudeau called for "transparency, accountability, and justice" for the families of the victims of the air disaster.

Trudeau said 138 passengers aboard the Ukrainian Boeing had ties to Canada. The plane, which was shot down minutes after taking off from Tehran en route to Kiev, was also carrying Afghan, British, Iranian, Swedish and Ukrainian nationals.

"We continue to work closely with our international partners to ensure a thorough, transparent, and credible investigation into the cause of this tragedy, and to hold Iran accountable, including by ensuring that Iran makes full reparations for the victims of PS752 and their grieving families, and to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice," Trudeau said.

Canada is also working to establish best practices to prevent and respond to any future air disasters if they occur, including by providing better support to the families of victims, Trudeau said.

Ottawa has also led the development of a global Safer Skies Initiative to better protect passengers from the risk of flying in or near conflict zones, he added.

The International Civil Aviation Organization, or ICAO, said it is committed to enhancing flight safety over conflict or hazardous zones, including participation within the context of the Canadian Safer Skies initiative, "so that such grievous events will never happen again."

The Montreal-based U.N. aviation body also expressed its sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the accident, adding that "the downing of a civilian aircraft with innocent passengers on board constitutes an unacceptable event regardless of the cause."

"The ICAO Council has consistently urged the Iranian Civil Aviation Authority to comply with the Aircraft Accident Investigation provisions of Annex 13 to the Chicago Convention," the agency said in a statement, referring to the international agreement that governs air crash investigations.

Earlier in the day, countries whose citizens died in the air disaster urged Tehran to give "a complete" explanation of the downing.

The statement was signed by the foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Canada, Sweden, and Ukraine as well as Britain's minister for Middle East and North Africa.

"We urgently call on Iran to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led to this appalling plane crash," they said.

"Our countries will hold Iran to account to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries," they added.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down by two Iranian missiles on Jan. 8, 2020, shortly after taking off from Tehran.

After initially denying any responsibility for the crash, Iranian officials were forced to admit that an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, air defense battery unintentionally shot down the airliner amid heightened tensions with U.S. forces in neighboring Iraq.

On Dec. 30, Iranian officials said they are willing to pay $150,000 to the family of each of the 176 victims.