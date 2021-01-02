International nuclear agency receives Iranian alert of law changes

VIENNA — Iran has officially alerted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of changes to the law governing its atomic efforts and asked for assistance in helping to make the upgrades.

The new law, which went into effect in November, would allow the country's atomic energy agencies to enrich up to 120 kilograms of uranium to the level of 20% per year, which would mean Iran was no longer adhering to a 2015 international deal that limited its nuclear ambitions in exchange for an end to international sanctions.

Iran has been moving toward ending its cooperation with the deal ever since the current U.S. government pulled out of the deal in 2018. The letter to the IAEA was dated from Thursday. The IAEA has confirmed its receipt.

"We told the IAEA in a letter that we have to change the uranium gas capsules, which means the IAEA inspectors have to unseal them," said Ali Akbar Salehi, the country's vice president and head of its atomic organization, the AEOI, according to local media reports on Saturday.

The letter did not clarify when the new enrichment process would begin. But the IAEA did note that its inspectors are permanently stationed in Iran and have regular access to its atomic facilities.

The new law was pushed by hardliners in the government. President Hassan Rowhani has said he thinks the law is a mistake, since it makes a return to the 2015 deal more difficult. Salehi has also noted that the legislation is technologically unrealistic, since it provides no budget to make the changes.