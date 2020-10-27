Massive coral reef taller than Empire State Building found in Australia, scientists say

A massive coral reef reaching more than 1,640 feet high has been discovered in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia — the first in 120 years, according to researchers.

The coral reef was discovered on Oct. 20 by Dr. Robin Beaman and his team of scientists, the Schmidt Ocean Institute announced on Oct. 26. A dive was conducted on Oct. 25 using an underwater robot called SuBastian to explore the reef.

“This unexpected discovery affirms that we continue to find unknown structures and new species in our ocean,” Wendy Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Ocean Institute, said in a statement. “The state of our knowledge about what’s in the ocean has long been so limited. Thanks to new technologies that work as our eyes, ears and hands in the deep ocean, we have the capacity to explore like never before.”

The “blade-like” reef has a base that is over 4,921 feet wide and 1,640 feet tall — higher than the Empire State Building in Manhattan. There are seven other detached reefs in the area, including the Raine Island reef, a nesting site for green turtles.

Beaman said he is “surprised” by the discovery.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We are surprised and elated by what we have found,” Beaman said. “To not only 3D map the reef in detail, but also visually see this discovery with SuBastian is incredible. This has only been made possible by the commitment of Schmidt Ocean Institute to grant ship time to Australia’s scientists.”

The Schmidt Ocean Institute also discovered the “longest recorded sea creature” — a 147-foot siphonophore Apolemia — in April. The institute found five species of “black coral and sponges” and “recorded Australia’s first observation of rare scorpionfish” in August, according to the release.