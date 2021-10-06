Police: 4 injured in Texas high school shooting; gunman fled

An 18-year-old opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school, leaving four people injured before fleeing, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at Timberview High School in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Authorities said at a news conference that the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school.

Police were searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as Timothy George Simpkins. They said he might be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said two of the four injured people were shot. Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.

This story was corrected to reflect that the suspect's last name is Simpkins, not Simpkin.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP'S EARLIER STORY IS BELOW:

A Dallas-area school district said Wednesday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school.

The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting at the school, but that she couldn't confirm whether there were any injuries. The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a “methodical search” and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.

A reunification center was set up for students and their families, police said.

The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.

Timberview serves about 1,900 students in ninth through 12th grades. The sprawling complex opened in 2004.

Live TV footage showed a line of ambulances and fire department vehicles staged outside the school, but no people being treated for injuries could be seen.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas' deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.