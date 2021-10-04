We don’t want you, Gov. DeSantis tells desperate Haitians trying to migrate to Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Dozens of Haitian families arrived at the Texas border last week hoping to be resettled across the U.S., including in South Florida. But the state had a harsh message for them: You’re not welcome here.

Florida sued the federal government last Tuesday, demanding the Biden Administration retain people who claim asylum at U.S. borders instead of releasing them to await a hearing.

At the same time, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order preventing any state agencies from “aiding or abetting in any way what the federal government is doing right now.”

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol did not respond to requests from the South Florida Sun Sentinel seeking information on the number of families turned away or allowed to relocate to Florida.

The state’s reaction put the responsibility entirely on the shoulders of South Florida’s churches, charities, state representatives and community organizers. They’ve helped take in dozens of families who were not turned away at the border, and they’re calling for accountability for those who were, as well as for border patrol officers’ horrific treatment of them at the border in Del Rio, Texas.

What’s most critical is that the government is not allowed to walk right through asylum-seekers’ rights to due process, they say.

Father Reginald Jean-Mary, pastor of Notre Dame d’Haiti Mission in Miami, says there’s no criteria for who stays in the U.S. and who gets deported.

“Why aren’t they granting these people due process where they can apply for political asylum? Why is there a double standard from Haitians to Afghans to Cubans?” he asked. “We want the administration to stop the deportation, treat them with dignity, investigate the abuses that were perpetrated against our brothers and our sisters at the border. It’s inhumane. That’s not what America is.”

The Rev. Dr. Keny Felix, senior pastor of Bethel Evangelical Baptist Church in Miami Gardens, joined Jean-Mary and a group of Haitian pastors, state representatives and organizations who went to Del Rio last weekend to see the site of the turmoil for themselves. But the refugees had been cleared the day before, with the last man leaving on Thursday afternoon, Felix said.

Instead, they met with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers, who briefed them on how the number of refugees increased in the span of a week. They acknowledged that the actions of a select few officers were under investigation, and said they were not permitted to address the images of officers chasing refugees on horseback and using reins as whips that sparked horror — and hate — across the world.

Officials at the border couldn’t determine where exactly refugees were taken or where they ended up, and by what criteria border control used to determine who gets deported and who was granted due process to seek asylum, he said.

“Haitian leaders are pretty much begging the Biden administration to put some policies in place,” Felix said. “We’re all saying let’s work cooperatively. We can absorb and help meet the needs of these families, but we can’t do it if we don’t know where they are, where they’re coming out of, and whether they’re receiving due process or were deported.”

At the airport, Felix and other pastors with him ran into dozens of Haitian families who were trying to navigate their way through the airport to their flights. Many were lost and needed help getting to the correct gates, he said. They helped so many they missed their flight back to South Florida, and ended up taking two families with them to find a hotel overnight and help them get back to the airport the next day.

“That was one of the first needs we saw for these families,” he said. “They needed help just to make it to home.”

On the flight to Fort Lauderdale alone, Felix said he saw at least 25 families with children in tow. There were other flights heading to Miami later that his colleagues saw 10 or 15 Haitian families headed to South Florida, all with children.

Families from Jean-Mary’s church in Miami took in five Haitian families when all was said and done.

“We are asking the president to immediately pause all deportation flights,” he said. “We want more transparency for this entire process.”

State Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-Miami, was on the trip as well. Joseph, an attorney, stressed that the Haitians who arrived at the border did exactly as the asylum law instructs them to do when they legally presented themselves at a port of entry.

In response, state leaders filed litigation asking for a preliminary injunction issued under Title 42, a law she says was never meant to apply to immigrants.

“It’s a law that was designed to be an emergency feature used by the U.S. Health Department in cases of true health emergencies where everybody needs to be quarantined,” she said. “It was never meant to apply specifically to immigrants. Applying it to immigrants was a political plot to address the political issue of Black and brown people crossing the border.”

Joseph has rallied pro bono legal assistance to refugees who were released to family or those who are still in custody in detention centers. Refugees can sign up for free legal assistance through the Haitian Bridge Project.

The governor’s order won’t impact the project’s efforts because the aid available through the program is federal and outside the purview of the state, she said.

“Despite the anti-immigrant attack born of radical right indoctrination, the governor’s order does nothing to impact these protections because it can’t stop organizations and churches from stepping up to the plate to help,” she said. “As a Haitian immigrant and attorney myself, I want to reaffirm that immigrants are people too and should not be mistreated based on their race or national origin.”

In Palm Beach County, Jude Derisme organized a protest in West Palm Beach with his attorney friend Byrnes Guillaume. Both of them immigrated to the U.S. with their families at 14 and 10 years of age, respectively.

“I know what it’s like to leave my home and come to a new place and trying to adjust. I know how it felt to me, and the difference is I had a community that was welcoming,” Derisme said. “I know the importance of having that support system. Not having that makes it ten times worse.”

A big part of that support came from local governments ensuring immigrants got the help they needed, he said.

“The governor taking this position shows what we’re talking about in terms of the double standard that exists,” Derisme said. “I wonder if DeSantis would have done the same if those were Cuban refugees and asylum-seekers, versus refugees of Haitian or Afro descent.”

“Nobody leaves their home to come to a place where they are not welcome just because they want to be there,” he added. “They do it because it’s out of necessity, because they have no other choice and are desperate. Haiti is still extremely unstable. Gangs took over neighborhoods. When these folks go back, they don’t have anything to go back to. Going back means their life will be more at risk.”

Derisme tracks deportation flights in an Excel spreadsheet. He listened to stories from families who made the journey, recalling how the path was littered with the bodies of those who didn’t make it, and how women were raped along the way.

“With the rich history of the Haitian people here in America, how we’ve labored, helped, and been part of the American story, and the legacy of that is treating us the way they did at the border,” Guillaume said. “We cannot ignore human suffering and allow it to go on and not try to do something.”

