National

Young child dashes for help as 120-pound dog kills mom in home, Oregon officials say

A dog killed a 42-year-old Myrtle Point, Oregon, woman who was watching it for a friend in front of her two young children, authorities say.
A dog killed a 42-year-old Myrtle Point, Oregon, woman who was watching it for a friend in front of her two young children, authorities say. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A 42-year-old woman died after a dog she was watching for a friend attacked her Friday in front of her two young children, Oregon authorities said.

The 120-pound dog, described by Coos County sheriff’s deputies as a pit bull mix, had been shut in a bedroom in Amber Dawn LaBelle’s apartment, KOIN reported. A friend left the dog while he ran errands.

LaBelle opened the door and the dog attacked her in front of her two children, ages 8 and 5, KCBY reported. One of the kids ran for help.

Two neighbors rushed to the apartment and pulled the dog off LaBelle, KDRV reported.

A Myrtle Point police officer responding to 911 calls about the attack shot and killed the dog when it lunged at him while one of the neighbors held it, The Oregonian reported.

The Idaho Way newsletter

A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

LaBelle was airlifted to a Springfield hospital, where she died of her injuries early Saturday morning, according to the publication.

“We have received information that this is not the first incident where this particular dog had attacked other individuals,” Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said in a news release, KCBY reported. “It is our understanding that this dog attacked two minor children in Springfield in July of this year.”

No charges have been filed in the attack while an investigation continues, authorities said.

Read Next

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Read Next

Read Next

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

National

Spa shooting suspect pleads not guilty in Atlanta killings

September 28, 2021 9:15 AM

National

Capital Gazette gunman sentenced to five life terms without parole for killing five in newsroom shooting

Updated September 28, 2021 9:12 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service