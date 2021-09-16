Rapper Scarface receives life-saving assist from his son following COVID organ failure

Brad Jordan, known as Scarface, received a kidney transplant from his son, Christopher Jordan, following COVID-related organ failure. Screengrab, @jprincerespect on Instagram

Brad Johnson, better known as Scarface with rap group “The Geto Boys,” received a life-saving assist from his own son following COVID-related organ failure.

This comes nearly a year after the Houston-based rapper took to Twitter with a plea.

“I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type,” Johnson tweeted Oct. 7, 2020.

Scarface’s kidneys failed in April 2020 following his fight with the coronavirus, KTRK reported.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said in a June interview with fellow rapper Willie D, according to WTTG. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back.”

Fortunately for Scarface, he did find a volunteer willing to give up one of their kidneys through a transplant surgery. And that volunteer was his very own son, according to an Instagram post by Willie D.

“While many people was checking VERZuz I was at the hospital in the waiting room as another historic moment was taking place,” he posted Wednesday, a day after the Verzuz hip-hop music battles. “This kid to my right gave his father to his right a kidney yesterday. @_iamchrisjordan is a real life hero. He did that. I know y’all follow a lot of important people. But right now I can’t think of a more important person to ride with. Follow him if you want some energy from a real one.”

James L. Smith, known as J. Prince in the hip-hop industry and CEO of Houston-based record label Rap-A-Lot, also posted about Chris’ heroic moment.

“Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys,” he said on Instagram. “I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, a lot of people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery.”

In the photo, Scarface gave a thumbs up toward the camera.

Also on Instagram, Chris said his dad’s surgery went well and his former kidney is doing great in its new body. Chris’ bio also now calls him a “#LivingDonor.”

The National Kidney Foundation says there have been reports of otherwise healthy adults with no underlying medical conditions developing “sudden loss of kidney function” following a COVID-19 infection.

“Some people suffering with severe cases of COVID-19 are showing signs of kidney damage, even those who had no underlying kidney problems before they were infected with the coronavirus,” Johns Hopkins says. “Early reports say that up to 30% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in China and New York developed moderate or severe kidney injury. Reports from doctors in New York are saying the percentage could be higher.”