20 years later, 9/11 still haunts New Yorkers despite the healing that time brings

NEW YORK — They still make cameos in some of our favorite movies — “Moonstruck,” “The Pope of Greenwich Village,” “Dog Day Afternoon” — and for brief moments we are awed by the majesty of the twin towers as they loom over the giant, bustling city.

But in just seconds — less than that, really — we are reminded of that awful, awful day 20 years ago when evil approached on wings and tore into the towers, raining down debris and heartache and confusion and pain.

We remember the dust, the tears, the screams and the sirens, the thudding of bodies that fell from the sky. We remember how innocence evaporated like thin puddles on a hot day, how terrorists, wreaking havoc all over the world, had come to America and found fertile ground.

From our city, to an empty field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to the vaunted halls of the Pentagon, our national sense of security was rattled to the core.

Seconds more pass, and the movie resumes, our brief reminder over. But the wound is still there, just lurking under the surface, a harrowing part of our history that we can never really shake. Yes, time has healed us some, and a new gleaming tower stands where the old ones fell, but no amount of gravel or grit can fill the hole in our hearts.

The Idaho Way newsletter A weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Twenty years is a long time. Twenty years is nothing at all. If you ask a mother, a father, a brother, or sister or an aunt or uncle who lost someone in the rubble, then 9/11 just happened yesterday. The crying hasn’t stopped.

But if you ask a firefighter or a police officer, aged by the dust that filled their lungs as they dug through ground zero debris for bodies, for friends, 20 years feels every bit like 20 years, each day a struggle to breathe, each day another day where cancer spreads and destroys.

No, the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, didn’t just destroy on that day. It has destroyed on every day since. It destroys on special occasions when there is one less seat at the holiday table. It destroys at weddings when someone else has to walk a bride down the aisle.

It destroys at the airport every time we have to take off our shoes and belts. It destroys every time a soldier dies in the war on terror still being waged, even as President Joe Biden assures the nation that the war is near its end.

“The United States did what we went to do in Afghanistan: to get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 and to deliver justice to Osama bin Laden, and to degrade the terrorist threat to keep Afghanistan from becoming a base from which attacks could be continued against the United States,” Biden said. “We achieved those objectives. That’s why we went.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Biden’s reminder is a fitting presidential bookend to promises made by another president in the days after the attack.

On Sept. 14, 2001, President George W. Bush visited ground zero to thank workers and volunteers. Bullhorn in hand, a windbreaker on his back, Bush stood with rescue workers, firefighters and police officers atop the smoldering rubble of the fallen twin towers, and gave a speech that still resonates two decades later.

“I want you to know that America today is on bended knee in prayer for people whose lives were lost here,” Bush said. “For the workers who work here, for the families who mourn, the nation stands with the good people of New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut.”

Then Bush veered off script, when a worker shouted, ”I can’t hear you.”

“I can hear you!” the president shouted back. “The rest of the world hears you! And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon!”

Bush was forced to pause again when the workers in hardhats broke out in chants of “USA, USA.”

In the months and years that followed, America was awash in patriotism. Flags flew from every corner of the country, on manicured front lawns and on dingy pickup trucks. Enrollment surged in the nation’s armed forces.

And no soldier was more revered than Pat Tillman, a former football player who left the NFL at the peak of his career to serve in the U.S. Army after the 9/11 attacks. In 2004, Tillman died in Afghanistan from friendly fire.

The attack produced no shortage of heroes. Among them was Mychal Judge, a Catholic priest, who was the FDNY chaplain. Judge died on Sept. 11, 2001, after he rushed into the North Tower alongside the firefighters he served.

Judge became the first official victim of the terrorist attacks.

“I think he took the goodness part of being a priest to the next level,” Thomas Von Essen, the fire commissioner at the time, said years later. “You’re expected to do certain things as a police officer, a firefighter, a soldier. You’re expected to do certain things as a priest. But then there’s the guy who takes it to the next level. And that was him.”

Next level. Those words also embodied the life of Firefighter Stephen Siller. Siller, 34, was off duty when he strapped on 60 pounds of gear and raced two miles through the Battery Tunnel from Brooklyn to Manhattan to catch up with his squad. Siller and 10 other members of Squad 1 did not survive the terror attack.

His family established a foundation and an annual charity run through the tunnel in his honor.

“I’ve been through that tunnel hundreds of times since then,” brother Frank Siller, founder and CEO of the Tunnel2Towers Foundation, said years later. “There’s not a time I go through that tunnel and don’t think about what Stephen did that day.”

The world has changed. New York has changed. The attack left us decimated, in spirit and in structure. When dust caked every inch of lower Manhattan, and a thriving neighborhood resembled a lonely ghost town, when developers had to practically — no, actually — beg tenants to return, who could have imagined the city would be standing strong and proud again?

New Yorkers, that’s who.

We took life’s hardest shot, and said, “Bring it on.”