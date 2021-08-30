Stephen King’s new book features Kansas restaurant — owner says he got something wrong

Stephen King’s newest book, Billy Summers, features Don’s Place, a restaurant in Protection, KS. screengrab from Google Street Maps

Readers of Stephen King’s newest bestselling novel, “Billy Summers,” will get a small taste of life in small-town Kansas as two traveling characters stop at a local restaurant.

But don’t let that taste fool you — it wasn’t served quite right.

“They stop for the night in the little town of Protection, Kansas, because it’s almost halfway to where they’re going but also because they both like the idea of staying at a place calling the Protection Motel,” the book reads, as seen in a photo posted to Facebook by a Protection hometown native. “ ... They eat at Don’s Place, which is just about the only place in Protection when it comes to food. The menu consists mostly of burgers and corn dogs.”

Protection is a real place, a town of 340 people in western Kansas. And on Broadway, the town’s main street, you’ll find Don’s Place and the Protection Motel just a short walk away from each other.

Don’s Place has been serving the people of Protection since it was established Sept. 1, 1973, its Facebook page says, and is operated by Don and Cindy Dellinger.

But owner Don Dellinger doesn’t actually believe King made a stop in Protection before writing his book, KSN reported. That’s because he got one important thing wrong.

“He couldn’t have,” he said, according to KSN. “If he did, he’d have said more than hamburgers and corn dogs.”

Kim Zweygardt had the same thought when she discovered the author’s mention of her hometown restaurant.

“Don’s Cafe is real but the menu consists of much more than burgers and corn dogs!” she wrote on Facebook. “It includes amazing fried chicken, homemade pie and the world’s best chicken fried steak! My fav place to go with Daddy. I don’t know if Mr. King came and did research, but he should have!”

Despite short selling all that Don’s Place has to offer, Don Dellinger told KWCH that he hopes King will stop by and grab something to eat.

“Everything would be on the house if he came here,” he said, according to the TV station.

He wouldn’t be the only new visitor.

Since the book was released Aug. 3, Don Dellinger told KSN he’s noticed more people stopping in.

“There were people in yesterday. There was people in here eating last night. I didn’t see who they were at first,” he said, according to KSN. “They wanted to know what page it was on in the book. I said, ‘Well, it’s 333.’ And so they wanted to know about it. And there were some strangers came through, and they had seen it on Facebook.”

If you find yourself in Don’s Place, you’ll have many options to choose from.

“Features include homemade donuts, cinnamon rolls, and pies daily,” the Facebook description says. “Mexican food is served on Wednesday nights. Thursday night features a full buffet with fried chicken.”

The menu also includes steaks, chicken, seafood, pasta, sandwiches and salads.

And if you need a place to stay, Protection Motel owner Sharon Staggs told KWCH, they now have “The Stephen King Room,” complete with novels King wrote.

“If Stephen King would come to this motel, he would stay in his own room, room 15,” she said, according to the TV station.

“Billy Summers” is “a thrilling new novel about a good guy in a bad job,” according to King’s description. “You won’t put this story down, and you won’t forget Billy.”

Protection is in Comanche County, about 140 miles southwest of Wichita.