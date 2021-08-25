14-year-old football player dies after battle with COVID in Louisiana, officials say

A 14-year-old in Baker, Louisiana, with COVID-19 has died, officials said. Screengrab from Google.

A 14-year-old high school football player with COVID-19 has died in Louisiana, officials said.

Baker School District Superintendent De’Ette Perry told WAFB the freshman student died Wednesday. He had been battling the virus, and an autopsy will determine the cause of his death, the news outlet reported.

Baker Mayor Darnell Waites identified the boy as Patrick Sanders in a statement.

“The loss of such a young life is always a tragedy and the preventable loss of that young life is heartbreaking,” Waites said. “Young Mr. Sanders had his entire life ahead of him; one full of ambition and promise. The sorrow I feel for his family and loved ones is immense.”

Waites told WBRZ the boy’s death brings attention to the importance of vaccines.

“If we want to save lives, we have to make the choice to save lives,” Waites told the news outlet. “This wasn’t his fault.”

The city of about 13,000 just north of Baton Rouge also has been mourning the death of a police officer. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said his cousin, 36-year-old Lt. Demarcus Dunn, died from COVID-19 on Aug. 13, a day before his wedding, ABC News reported.

Following the student’s death, Dunn said the football team is quarantining and canceled an upcoming game, The Advocate reported.

Earlier Wednesday, the state announced the death of the 11th person younger than 18 to die from the coronavirus — a baby less than a year old. There have been 12,226 deaths from COVID-19 in the state.

