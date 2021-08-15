Hochul promises to partner with NYC, with a lieutenant governor pick from the Big Apple

NEW YORK — New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday promised to show love to New York City, saying she’ll take a collaborative approach to a COVID-19 response with the Big Apple’s mayor and that her own second-in-command will be someone from the city.

The promise to partner with the mayor was one of many contrasts Hochul is seeking to make between herself and outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I want to roll up my sleeves and sit down with the mayor of New York — the current and incoming mayors — and say ‘let’s solve this together,’” she said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“You have smart people. I have smart people. How about doing it together, and not in competition?” she said.

Throughout the pandemic, Cuomo repeatedly sought to undermine Mayor Bill de Blasio’s efforts and kept communication between their offices to a minimum. Early on, the governor rejected de Blasio’s calls for shelter-in-place orders, among numerous other standoffs.

Cuomo has said he plans to resign effective Aug. 24, following a report substantiating allegations of sexual harassment. De Blasio leaves office at the end of the year due to term limits.

Hochul, a Buffalo native, said she would choose someone from New York City as her lieutenant governor and that she would announce her choice shortly after she is sworn in to her new job.

“Even though I’ve spent thousands of hours in New York City [and] I’m well familiar with the challenges, I want someone who lives there,” she said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “I want someone who understands the challenges firsthand.”

Asked on CNN about Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams’ recent comments criticizing progressives’ stances on defunding the police department, Hochul, a centrist, didn’t bite.

“I will not be pigeonholed into a label,” she said. “I will look at each issue as it arises.”

Since Cuomo’s resignation announcement, Hochul has vowed to set a new tone in Albany, which is notorious for seemingly nonstop scandals in high places.

“I will go in there and literally say ‘It’s a whole new day,’” she said. “Zero tolerance — I’m going to be very firm in my expectations on how my administration conducts themselves throughout the entire workforce.”

Asked why she was silent about Cuomo’s conduct while she served as lieutenant governor, she reiterated her protests of ignorance.

“I’ve not been close to the governor. I’ve not been in the rooms where any of these actions occurred,” she said. “My role as lieutenant governor for seven years has really been to spend as little time as possible in Albany except when I’m presiding over the Senate.”