Over 59,000 pounds of frozen foods recalled. They’re linked to a salmonella outbreak

About 59,251 pounds of five frozen chicken products sold over three brands have been recalled, the USDA announced Monday night, after a link was found to an eight-state salmonella outbreak.

Here’s what you need to know about the recall and the outbreak:

What frozen chicken products have been recalled?

All these have “P-2375” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were manufactured by Serenade Farms on Feb. 24 and 25.

▪ Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese, 5-ounce package, lot No. BR 1055, best by date of Feb. 24, 2023.

▪ Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese, 5-ounce package, lot No. BR 1055, best by date of Feb. 24, 2023.

▪ Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu, 5-ounce package, lot No. CB 1055, best by date of Feb. 25, 2023.

▪ Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese, 5-ounce package, lot No. BR 1055, best by date of Feb. 24, 2023.

▪ Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu, 10-ounce box, lot No. CB 1055, best by date of Feb. 24, 2023.

While these look like the usual frozen food dishes people pop into the microwave for workday lunches or no-mood-or-time-to-cook dinners, these feature raw chicken. Not cooking them enough means a serious threat of salmonella.

“The products of concern may appear to be ready-to-eat but are in fact raw and need to be fully cooked according to the manufacturer cooking instructions on the package before consumption,” the USDA recall alert says. “The labels for these products identify cooking instructions for preparation in an oven.

“The products should not be prepared in the microwave or air fryer.”

If you have these in your freezer, return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or at least throw them out. Those with questions should call Serenade at 866-873-7589.

What about the salmonella outbreak?

The USDA days the outbreak has reached eight states and caused 28 illnesses with the latest being June 28, 2021.

The USDA’s recall alert says: “Unopened in tact packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were collected from an ill person’s home and tested positive for the outbreak strain of salmonella enteritidis.”

What’s salmonella?

By the CDC’s count, salmonella strikes 1.35 million Americans each year, hospitalizes about 26,500 and kills 420. Most at risk for the worst effects are senior citizens, children under 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Most people get fever, vomiting, stomachaches and diarrhea that starts around 12 to 72 hours after eating the tainted food and runs for four to seven days.