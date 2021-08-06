Chase with carjacker ends when driver crashes through fence into pool, Texas cops say

A car was submerged in a swimming pool Friday after an alleged carjacker crashed in a residential backyard. Screengrab from KPRC

Police are searching for an alleged carjacker who crashed a stolen vehicle into a backyard pool early Friday morning in Texas.

A woman who had her car stolen at gunpoint in the Houston area around 1 a.m. Friday saw the two suspects in her car two hours later as Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were filing a report, according to KTRK.

The driver fled and deputies pursued after the car in northwest Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet. That pursuit was brief and ended when the driver crashed the stolen vehicle into a residential backyard, Gonzalez said.

The car went through a fence and crashed into a family’s swimming pool, according to KPRC.

“The passenger of the carjacked vehicle was stuck inside the vehicle. Our deputies jumped in the pool and rescued him while the driver got away,” K.W. Cote of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KTRK. “Either go chase the guy, or let the other one drown. So he chose to get the guy who was still trapped in the car.”

Gonzalez said the driver fled on foot, and deputies continue to search for the suspect Friday. Officials suspect the driver may be hiding in the neighborhood, KPRC reported.

A video by a KHOU reporter shows the car being pulled out of the swimming pool by a tow truck.

The woman who was carjacked and the homeowners who were asleep at the time of the crash were uninjured, according to KHOU.

