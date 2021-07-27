National

Tourist from California injured in plunge from waterfall trail, Hawaii officials say

A 67-year-old tourist from California fell 25 feet while hiking down a waterfall in Kauai, officials said.
A California man vacationing in Hawaii fell from a popular waterfall hiking trail, Kauai officials said.

The 67-year-old slipped during his hike Friday and plunged 25 feet off the trail, the Kauai Fire Department said in a news release.

He was trying to hike down Wailua Falls from the parking lot, officials said.

Firefighters came to help the hiker and shut down the area for two hours. They hauled the hiker from the trail.

The tourist had multiple head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical care. Officials did not disclose the hiker’s current condition or identity.

The Wailua Falls Trail is a 0.3-mile out-and-back trail near Līhuʻe, Kauai. It can be a difficult hike, and the trail can become muddy and slippery, according to hiking website All Trails.

The parking lot nearly overlooks the waterfall, tourism site Guide of US reported.

Maddie Capron
Maddie Capron is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter focused on the outdoors and wildlife in the western U.S. She graduated from Ohio University and previously worked at CNN, the Idaho Statesman and Ohio Center for Investigative Journalism.
