8 dead, at least 51 injured in shootings since Friday afternoon

CHICAGO — Eight people have died and at least 51 others were injured in shootings since Friday afternoon, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, five men ages 23 to 50 were shot by a man who entered the yard where they were gathered in the South Austin neighborhood, police said.

Police did not provide additional details about the shooting, including whether there had been additional people in the yard who were also shot.

Three men were injured in a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. The men were standing outside in the 3200 block of West Lake Street when they were shot at by someone in a vehicle. One man, 30, was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Two men, 21 and 23, were taken to Mount Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the forearm, respectively.

Earlier, three men were also injured in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. The men, ages 31 to 55, were standing outside in the 300 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when they heard shots fired, police said.

A 39-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and thigh and was taken to Mount Sinai, where his condition was stabilized. A 55-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks and thigh. The third man, 31, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

One man was killed and another injured in the Gage Park neighborhood shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The men were sitting in a vehicle in the 5800 block of South Western Avenue when they heard shots and felt pain. One man, 20, suffered a gunshot to his back and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m. He was identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Juan Mana.

The other man, also 20, suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Around 8:15 p.m., a 44-year-old man was shot in 500 block of East 79th Street in the Chatham neighborhood by someone with a handgun.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:34 p.m. The man was identified by the medical examiner’s office as Theodore K. Smith.

The latest homicide occurred in the East Garfield Park neighborhood around 6:10 a.m. Sunday. A man, 23, was in a building in the 3200 block of West Maypole Avenue when another man fired multiple shots into the building and then fled. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:58 a.m., police said.

In other shootings late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning:

Around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Near West Side neighborhood. The man was in a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Madison Street when he was struck multiple times by someone shooting from a dark-colored SUV. The man took himself to Rush University Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

A man, 18, was shot while driving in the 3700 block of South Hermitage Avenue in the McKinley Park neighborhood about 4:10 a.m. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to University of Illinois Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Police said the man was uncooperative in providing further details.

In the South Austin neighborhood, a 21-year-old man was shot in the groin during an altercation with an unknown man shortly after 4 a.m. During the altercation, which occurred in the 5500 block of West Washington Boulevard, a second man appeared and shot the 21-year-old. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting in the South Loop neighborhood shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday. Both men were standing outside in the first block of East Cermak Road when a gunman in a black vehicle traveling east struck each of them in the leg, police said. A 30-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. A 43-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

An 18-year-old woman was sitting in a parked car in Humboldt Park around 3:15 a.m. when she was approached by two men on bicycles. One of the men then produced a handgun and shot the woman in the leg before fleeing the scene, police said. The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Shortly after 3 a.m., a 19-year-old man was shot while driving in the 1400 block of South Keeler Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, police said. He suffered two gunshot wounds to his lower back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Shortly before 3 a.m., a man, 25, was shot in the leg in the 100 block of West Kinzie Street in the River North neighborhood. Another man, 23, was stabbed once in the lower back by a person other than the gunman. Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized. Witnesses said a second man who fled the scene was also stabbed, according to police.

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in the 5800 block of South Peoria Street in the Englewood neighborhood around 2:50 a.m. The man was standing outside when he was shot by someone in a tan sedan, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach and ankle and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Police were called to the 2900 block of South State Street in the Dearborn Homes neighborhood around 12:15 a.m. Sunday to investigate an exchange of gunfire. An armed 16-year-old was shot once in the arm after he got into an argument with a man who was legally carrying a concealed weapon. The teen had fled but was located a few blocks away. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. Both the teen and the man, 41, were arrested and were being questioned Sunday, police said.

In the South Austin neighborhood, a man between 30 and 40 was shot five times in the leg around 11:20 p.m., police said. The man was in the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue when he was shot by someone in a black sedan, and he was unable to communicate further with police due to the severity of his injuries. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Around 10:50 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot by a man in a dark-colored SUV while standing on a porch in the 11700 block of South Union Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was in good condition at Roseland Community Hospital, police said.

A man, 34, was shot in the face and arm while standing next to his vehicle in the 1100 block of West 57th Street in the Englewood neighborhood around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Around 6:10 p.m., a 38-year-old man was shot while standing outside in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue in the Englewood neighborhood. After being approached by multiple people, the man suffered a gunshot wound to the calf, police said. He took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

A 52-year-old woman was shot in the leg in the West Garfield Park neighborhood shortly before 5:30 p.m. The woman was near an alley when she was approached by a person with a handgun, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A man, 23, was shot around 2:45 p.m. while sitting in his car in the 3200 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Lakeview East neighborhood. He was struck in the foot and drove himself to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

A 25-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting shortly after 2 p.m. in the 6700 block of South King Drive in the Park Manor neighborhood. The man was standing outside when he was shot in the thigh by someone in a passing vehicle, police said. He took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.