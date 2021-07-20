Man who climbed into home dies after possible dog attack, New Orleans cops say

A man died after possibly being mauled by a dog after relatives say he climbed through a window of the family’s home in New Orleans, multiple news outlets report.

The incident unfolded just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday when family members discovered the man’s body inside their home, according to The Advocate.

The 66-year-old was unresponsive, police said, and had visible wounds to both his arms.

The family’s dog, which police described as a pit bull, was inside and had “what appeared to be blood on his body,” New Orleans police spokesperson Juan Barnes told McClatchy News in a statement.

Police said the man had permission to be at the home. However, it’s unclear why he came in through a window. Authorities haven’t released his name but said an autopsy will determine his cause of death, according to the statement.

The Louisiana Society for Preventing the Cruelty to Animals (LASPCA) now has custody of the dog.

The incident remains under investigation.