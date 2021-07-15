I-16 shut down between Atlanta, Savannah, after bridge crash

In this photo released by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the SR 86 bridge is inspected over Interstate 16 in Treutlen County, Ga., Thursday, July 15, 2021. The Interstate is shut down in both directions from Exit 71 to Exit 78 due to a large dump trailer hitting the SR 86 bridge and shifting it nearly six feet. (GDOT via AP) AP

An interstate that connects the Atlanta area to the Georgia coast is closed in both directions after a crash knocked a bridge offline, authorities said Thursday.

A detour is in place for Interstate 16 bridge after a truck struck the bridge Thursday morning, The Georgia Department of Transportation said.

The crash caused the bridge to shift about six feet (1.8 meters), the agency said. It shared photos on social media that show the bridge dislodged from its concrete base.

I-16 is the main route between metro Atlanta, Savannah and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

The bridge is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.