Truck carrying 10 tons of ramen noodles crashes into Arkansas lake — and jokes surface

A semi-truck carrying 20,000 pounds of ramen noodles crashed into an Arkansas lake Tuesday.

The driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler were uninjured despite the trailer tipping on its side on Lake Conway in Faulkner County, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Officials said the lake, located about 30 miles north of Little Rock, “appears to be uncontaminated by the accident.”

But that didn’t stop plenty of social media users from cracking jokes about the inexpensive cost of ramen noodles, suspecting the crash did not cause much monetary loss.

“Glad he only lost $120 in cargo,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“Twenty thousand pounds of Ramen??? The load value of $26 was a total loss,” added another.

Others noted how hot it was in Arkansas on Tuesday. The day featured a high of 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“In this weather, the noodles should ‘bout be done!!” a third commenter wrote.

“It just needs to get a bit hotter outside, add a bit of butter and voila! Bring your own fork,” another person joked.

Officials said a HAZMAT crew was at the scene Tuesday and the truck would be removed from the lake.

“Well, there goes the fishing there. Those fish are going to be fat and happy for a while,” commented a fourth person.