National
Police fatally shoot North Carolina man while serving a search warrant, officials say
A North Carolina man was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies Wednesday morning, officials said.
Deputies were carrying out a search warrant in Elizabeth City around 8:30 a.m., the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said.
During the search, an officer fatally shot a man, according to officials.
During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Tommy Wooten identified the man as Andrew Brown Jr.
News station WAVY reported that family members said Brown was 40 years old.
The city council in Elizabeth City, an Eastern North Carolina town roughly 165 miles northeast of Raleigh, plans to have an emergency meeting Wednesday evening.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted and will be involved with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
The shooting comes less than 24 hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man. Floyd died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes last May.
His death sparked nationwide protests calling for increased police accountability and the way officers interact with Black people.
By Wednesday afternoon, Brown’s death started drawing attention on social media.
Comments