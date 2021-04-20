Chateau once owned by chicken tycoon hits Texas market for $5 million. Look inside

A Pittsburg, Texas, mansion once owned by chicken tycoon Lonnie “Bo” Pilgrim is on the market for $4.995 million. Screen grab from Realtor.com

An elaborate mansion once owned by a chicken mogul is back on the market for $4.995 million, according to the listing on Realtor.com.

Foyer Screen grab from Realtor.com

The lavish estate, which has a few “Von Trapp mansion” vibes, was built in 1985 in Pittsburg, Texas, by the co-founder of Pilgrim’s Pride, Lonnie “Bo” Pilgrim, the Chron reported.

Sitting room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Fiber optics, dedicated office spaces, stealth entry and overnight office suites are all included in this mansion of a home formerly known as ‘Cluckingham Palace,’ Chateau de Pilgrim, as the former homeowners named it, is an 18,327-square-foot French baroque mansion that features six bedrooms, 10 and a half baths, an exercise room, formal rooms, a media room and chickens etched in every corner,” Chron said.

Fireplace Screen grab from Realtor.com

The house was sold at auction in 2019 after Patty Pilgrim, Bo’s wife, died in 2017, Forbes reported. The mansion’s listing agent, Clayton Pilgrim, is Patty’s grandson.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“People no longer think Pittsburg is far away from Dallas,” Clayton Pilgrim told Forbes. “Our ranches are more popular than ever. East Texas ranch sales are ticking upwards. With modern technology and private air travel, being 120 miles from the heart of Dallas is now nothing.”

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The French baroque mansion has many attractive features, including an indoor pool (inspired by the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, the listing said), a sauna and azalea gardens on the outside of the estate.

Indoor pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis “as a French Renaissance dream home,” the listing reported.