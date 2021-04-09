Prison guard repeatedly punched handcuffed inmate’s face, South Carolina officials say

A South Carolina prison guard is accused of beating a handcuffed inmate earlier this month, the state Department of Corrections announced Friday.

On April 2, Denzel Marquise Jones, 26, repeatedly struck the inmate in the face “with closed fists,” while the inmate’s arms were handcuffed behind his back, according to arrest warrants.

Jones was fired following the incident at the Broad River Correctional Institution, and charged with third-degree assault and misconduct in office.

Jones is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 216 pounds.

The inmate had “minor injuries” from the beating, according to SCDC. No hospitalization was needed and he was treated on site.

The investigation “was aided by video surveillance,” according to arrest warrants.