‘Perfect representation of Carolina Basketball.’ Fans react to UNC hiring Hubert Davis
UNC is planning to hire Hubert Davis as its new head men’s basketball coach, and a lot of fans — at least those on social media — seem happy with the decision.
The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Monday afternoon to approve Davis’ contract to become the UNC men’s basketball coach.
The news comes only four days after Roy Williams, who led the Tar Heels through 18 seasons and three national championships, announced his retirement.
Davis played for UNC coaching legend Dean Smith from 1988 to 1992 and has been an assistant coach under Williams for the last nine seasons.
He will be the first Black head coach at UNC.
“Happy for my brother Hubert Davis,” LeVelle Moton, head basketball coach at N.C. Central University, said on Twitter. “So many ppl don’t understand that UNC isn’t a Bball program, it’s a 5th generation family. Hubert is the connector bc he played for Coach Smith and coached with Roy.. He’ll do well.”
Davis was essentially groomed under Williams’ leadership. Hiring Davis also guarantees the coaching position stays in the Carolina family — a move many applauded.
Some questioned whether Davis is ready.
Davis was a college basketball analyst at ESPN before he came to UNC at Williams’ behest despite never having coached at the college level. This will be his first Division I head coaching job.
But most people seem excited about the new hire.
Davis, who also coaches UNC’s junior varsity team, was one of eight candidates who interviewed for the job over the weekend.
