Trump wishes ‘Happy Easter to ALL,’ then repeats unfounded election fraud claims

Former President Donald Trump released an Easter Sunday statement in which he wished a happy holiday to "ALL" and then restated the election fraud conspiracy theory that led to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!” reads Trump’s statement.

Because the former president was banned from social media following the January uprising, his Easter message was shared on Twitter by active users including New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel.

“Jesus couldn’t have said it any better,” he captioned the 45th president’s missive.

Trump was soundly defeated in the 2020 election, and there’s no evidence that the outcome was the result of fraud.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden recorded an Easter message encouraging Americans to get vaccinated as the nation spends its second Easter under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic. He called vaccinations “a moral obligation” in his message, which was posted to Twitter along with the caption: “From our family to yours, we wish you health, hope, joy, and peace. Happy Easter, everyone!”

Former president Barack Obama also tweeted an Easter greeting.

“This Easter, I hope we can all take some time to reflect on the blessings we enjoy and the hope we have for a brighter future,” the 44th president tweeted. “From our family to yours, have a safe and happy Easter.”

Twitter accounts connected to former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were not active Sunday morning. A tweet from The Carter Center, founded by former President Jimmy Carter, wished followers a happy Easter.