Multiple victims, some dead, reported in Orange County, Calif., mass shooting

LOS ANGELES — Multiple people were killed Wednesday evening in Orange in a shooting, police said.

Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said officers received a call about 5:30 p.m. local time of shots fired and responded to a business at 202 W. Lincoln Avenue in Orange. Several businesses are at that address.

The officers were fired on as they arrived, and they returned fire, Amat said.

Details of the incident were scarce Wednesday evening, but Amat said that multiple people suffered gunshot wounds and that some of them were dead.

The shooter was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, Amat said. There is no current threat to the public, she added.