Thousands of Venezuelans flee to Colombia after clashes

More than 3,000 displaced Venezuelans are seeking refuge in Colombia following fighting near the border.

"Families continue to flee across the border in search of safety as the violence in the region has not completely stopped," Dominika Arseniuk, country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in Colombia, said on Thursday, adding that those they had spoken to feared for their lives.

On Sunday, a major and a lieutenant were killed in fighting between the Venezuelan military and Colombian gangs in the border area.

One of the heads of the gangs was also "neutralized," according to a statement by Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino.

Several members of the armed forces were wounded and 32 people were arrested, according to the statement, which said six camps had been destroyed and weapons had been seized.

The Venezuelan government did not say whether fighting was ongoing but the NRC expected more Venezuelan refugees to reach the Arauca border area in the days ahead.

Colombia has already officially accepted nearly 1.8 million refugees from Venezuela, which is rocked by crisis.

Colombia has repeatedly accused Venezuela of supporting leftist guerrilla organizations, saying splinter groups from the former FARC rebels and members of the ELN guerrilla group are being protected by President Nicolas Maduro's government.